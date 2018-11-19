Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,943 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $140.18 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

