Renault (RNO) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.68 ($101.95).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, hitting €95.21 ($110.71). The stock had a trading volume of 909,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.