ReneSola’s (SOL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The company continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from both domestic and international customers. Coming to the domestic front, the company believes China rooftop solar market to be a significant space for its expansion. ReneSola remains focused on monetizing its project portfolio, while looking for opportunities to expand its pipeline across key markets. Also, the company closed an equity investment agreement to acquire 40.13% of ReneSola's China DG Holdco. Such investment plans should help ReneSola achieve its long-term goals in DG projects. However, over the past one year, the company's share price recorded a wider decline, compared to its industry's decline. A significant portion of its revenues is denominated in foreign currencies, and hence the company faces foreign currency exchange risk. As ReneSola expands its distribution network internationally, its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates rises.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

SOL stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of ReneSola worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

