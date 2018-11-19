Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 252.1% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,999,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 1,431,438 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $15,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after buying an additional 566,292 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,292.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 569,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,937,000 after buying an additional 558,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $7,456,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

