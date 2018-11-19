Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BP Midstream Partners LP’s FY2018 Earnings (BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BPMP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of BPMP opened at $16.33 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.40% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 557.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,447,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,683,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,132,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.