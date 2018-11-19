Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$6.97 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

In related news, Director Dvaipayan Ghose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00. Also, Director Stuart Raftus bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,280.00. Insiders have purchased 413,500 shares of company stock worth $2,729,331 over the last 90 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.