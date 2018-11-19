Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Willdan Group (WLDN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2018 – Willdan Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Willdan Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2018 – Willdan Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Willdan Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2018 – Willdan Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2018 – Willdan Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2018 – Willdan Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2018 – Willdan Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. 2,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,547. The firm has a market cap of $393.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

