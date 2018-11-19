Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/6/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/11/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/4/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ HPT traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 344,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

