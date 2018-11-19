Resonant Inc (RESN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Resonant were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Resonant by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resonant alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. National Securities set a $8.00 price target on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Resonant to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,554.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RESN opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Resonant Inc has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 4,630.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/resonant-inc-resn-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.