Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

HAIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIR opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. Restoration Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 324.32% and a negative net margin of 103.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restoration Robotics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. boosted its stake in Restoration Robotics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 5,355,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Restoration Robotics by 180.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

