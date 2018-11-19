Return Energy (RTN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Return Energy (CVE:RTN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Return Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Return Energy stock opened at C$0.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.33. Return Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12.

Return Energy (CVE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.62 million during the quarter.

About Return Energy

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

