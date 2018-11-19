Reviewing BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) and Its Rivals

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ: BVXV) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BIONDVAX PHARMA/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -$9.96 million -2.90 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors $1.02 billion $93.10 million -4.43

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors 652 2249 5426 220 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.51%. Given BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -168.28% -74.56% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors -5,012.91% -62.78% -25.53%

Risk & Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S competitors beat BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.