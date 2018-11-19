Reviewing International Baler (IBAL) and Taylor Devices (TAYD)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Baler and Taylor Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $10.49 million 0.96 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Taylor Devices $24.36 million 1.74 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than International Baler.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 1.16% 1.37% 1.13% Taylor Devices 3.52% 3.11% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Baler and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of International Baler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Taylor Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

International Baler has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats International Baler on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. It markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, and South America. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

