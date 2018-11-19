RHC Capital Corp (CVE:RHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 52562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RHC Capital (RHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/rhc-capital-rhc-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-02.html.

RHC Capital Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for RHC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.