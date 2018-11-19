Rhumbline Advisers Has $40.04 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Cerner worth $40,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, President Zane M. Burke sold 283,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $18,055,763.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,443.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $24,411,952.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,472.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,066,496 shares of company stock valued at $66,785,186 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.98.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

