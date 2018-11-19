Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,563 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $37,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cintas by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Cintas by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 18,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 762,499 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $183.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.33.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

