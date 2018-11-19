Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,614 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $392,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $952,809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $321,220,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,583,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,521 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $118,780,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

