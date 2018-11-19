Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.88

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 13354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Riot Blockchain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.64% of Riot Blockchain worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

