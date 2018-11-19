Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. Rise has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,907.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 131,033,252 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

