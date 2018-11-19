RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.85. 1,213,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,714. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

