Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 40,986 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 330.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 929,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Snap-on by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,263,000 after purchasing an additional 305,933 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

SNA stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

