Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 185.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,101 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

