Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.40 Million Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,247,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,974 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,434,000 after purchasing an additional 737,410 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,919,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,794,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after purchasing an additional 617,566 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 965,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,106,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,955,117 shares of company stock worth $55,922,266. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

