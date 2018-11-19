Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RMTI. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Ifs Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.92.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.31% and a negative net margin of 53.40%. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 147,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

