Ross Stores, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,768. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $101.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ross Stores, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (ROST)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ross-stores-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23-rost.html.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.