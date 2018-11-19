Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €81.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.20 ($89.77).

BOSS opened at €63.46 ($73.79) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a twelve month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

