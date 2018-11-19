Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.16 Million Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Hess worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hess by 509.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $56.88 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 247.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

