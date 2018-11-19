Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.03 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after buying an additional 1,830,069 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after buying an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,678,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,952,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,985,000 after buying an additional 205,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,833,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,916,000 after buying an additional 47,467 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.65 on Monday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-has-15-03-million-holdings-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.