Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,163 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 34,171.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $107,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NYSE:AFL opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,163 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-purchases-3163-shares-of-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.