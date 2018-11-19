RR Advisors LLC Has $53.61 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 5.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $53,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,009,000 after buying an additional 2,450,636 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after buying an additional 6,343,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,466,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after buying an additional 867,304 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,847,000 after buying an additional 113,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,395,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after buying an additional 591,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $279,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

