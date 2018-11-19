RR Advisors LLC Purchases 143,000 Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)

RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners accounts for 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCEP opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

