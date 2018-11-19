Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUBY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

RUBY opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $360,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

