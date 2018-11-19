Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.83 Million Stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.88% of Origin Bancorp worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of OBNK opened at $37.50 on Monday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

