Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of MasTec worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

