Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,677 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $327,838.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,501 shares of company stock worth $5,239,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

