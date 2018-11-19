Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) versus North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) Critical Contrast

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust $37.20 million 14.93 $34.72 million N/A N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust $7.20 million 8.81 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 94.34% 823.90% 583.95% North European Oil Royalty Trust 89.03% 7,120.00% 362.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sabine Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.