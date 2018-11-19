Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.36.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 221.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 849.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,891 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $19,763,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 805,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

