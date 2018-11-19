Sally Beauty (SBH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past three months. This was led by robust bottom line view for fiscal 2019 backed by reduced tax rate, owing to U.S. tax reform and lower share count. Although the top line lagged, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Sally Beauty is on track with its transformation plan announced in April 2018. As part of the plan, the company initiated a new Sally Beauty Loyalty Program. It also launched box colors and is all set to offer Pravana brand to its U.S. customers. Additionally, the company is making efforts to enhance its digital platform by updating its e-commerce and mobile commerce capabilities to improve customer’s shopping experience. However, the company is grappling with contraction in adjusted operating margin for a while now. Moving ahead in fiscal 2019, management expects margins to decline further.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $191,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $232,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

