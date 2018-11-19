Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $222.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $222,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after purchasing an additional 481,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

