Sartorius (SRT3) PT Set at €141.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRT3. HSBC set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Commerzbank set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.94 ($125.52).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €119.40 ($138.84) on Friday. Sartorius has a one year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a one year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

