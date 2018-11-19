Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 6.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 140,827 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 172,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.89 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

