Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.4% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,005.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

