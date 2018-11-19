Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Stake Raised by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,159.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 464,958 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after buying an additional 259,121 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,015,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 384,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after buying an additional 103,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

