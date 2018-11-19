Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12,600.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

