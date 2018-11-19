Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.49

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 4971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sidoti set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $952.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.09%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $111,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 2,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

