Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

Shares of NYSE SDLP opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. Seadrill Partners has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

