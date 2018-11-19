Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 78,609 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 58.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 73.3% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

