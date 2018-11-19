Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 341,387 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,387 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for approximately 2.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $65,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12,329.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after buying an additional 2,134,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,377,000 after buying an additional 757,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,856,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 496,860 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $12,963,000. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $11,302,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $675,943.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,610.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 29,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,774.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,952 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,734 shares of company stock worth $15,571,121. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.16 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

