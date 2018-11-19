SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,140 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 400.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $154.53 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $175.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

In other Pool news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 5,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $939,627.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,732,872.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,140 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/sg-americas-securities-llc-buys-22140-shares-of-pool-co-pool.html.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.