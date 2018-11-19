SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,683,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,450,000 after buying an additional 731,655 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 142.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 936,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 550,522 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $35,129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Synopsys by 318.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 446,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $29,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $2,028,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,327.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

